Siblings Donate Meals to Duluth Police, Continue to Raise Money to Give More

DULUTH, Minn.- Some hungry police officers got a hearty meal donated by a local family Wednesday.

The Parrott siblings have been raising money through their GoFundMe to give food to first responders.

They have different fundraising goals, one of which involved Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj and Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken jumping into the Minnesota Slip last week.

The siblings say they felt it was important to help those who help us every day.

“So they can have a fresh mind when they go out and work,” said the oldest, Bri. “Police officers, fireman they’ve all been helping us out during this time and medical workers too.”

The kids are continuing to raise money and hope to get Mayor Emily Larson to jump in the water soon too.