St. Luke’s Reminds Patients to Seek In-Person Care for Medical Emergencies

Many Patients Are Receiving Mixed Messages About Medical Care Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – Staff at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth urge patients to come into their facilities if you are experiencing a medical emergency.

They’ve received reports of patients receiving mixed messages when it comes to handling medical emergencies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you have a medical problem, it’s safe to come see your physician,” said Dr. Nick Johnson, a urologist with St. Luke’s in Duluth.

Dr. Johnson shared the message of hospital safety Wednesday morning on FOX 21 Local News.

“If you delay, sometimes the outcomes from the medical problem can be much worse,” said Johnson.

A common scenario could be someone with a kidney stone.

Dr. Johnson says the patient might be experiencing pain at home and feel as if they won’t be safe from COVID-19 if seeking medical attention in-person.

He says this can often result in difficulty when trying to treat the condition later on.

“We want you to come in, we’re ready for you, we’ve taken extreme precautions to make the experience safe,” said Johnson.

St. Luke’s is offering telehealth visits, but doctors do prefer patients to come into the medical campus for a full examination of the problem.

Masking protocols are in place at both St. Luke’s and Essentia Health.

Staff is also taking extra precaution in cleaning rooms between visits and spacing patients out during in-person visits.

Click here for more information from St. Luke’s.