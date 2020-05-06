State Veterans Cemeteries to Hold virtual Memorial Day Program

ST. PAUL, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs will hold a virtual Memorial Day program this year in place of live events at the three State Veterans Cemeteries where past years drew thousands of visitors including for an event in Duluth.

“The COVID-19 pandemic requires a new approach to our traditional Memorial Day events,” said MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke. “This year we will mark this special day in a new and different way, but with the same goal: to honor and pay our respects to Minnesota Veterans who have passed.”

MDVA is partnering with Twin Cities PBS-TPT to create a 30-minute Memorial Day program entitled “Always Remember: A Minnesota Tribute to Veterans we’ve lost,” that will be broadcast across the state on TPT’s Minnesota Channel at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 25.

The program will include remarks from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Commissioner Herke, personal stories about those we have lost and honor on Memorial Day, music and a rifle salute traditionally included in a live event.