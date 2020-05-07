Broman Academy Releasing Online Home Workout Programs

Duluth natives Bjorn and Anders Broman started Broman Academy as a way to keep basketball in their lives.

ROCK HILL, S.C. – All across the Northland basketball players are staying in shape with virtual workouts. But how would you like to learn from two of the greatest players in Minnesota High School basketball history?

Duluth natives Bjorn and Anders Broman started Broman Academy as a way to keep basketball in their lives. And while they currently live in South Carolina, they are still focused on finding ways to help out kids back in their hometown.

“Kids always surprise us every day that we work with them, how much they can grasp, how much they can grow. And we want to keep working with Duluth kids, even though we’re down here. We still want to connect with them,” Bjorn said.

“When we were younger, we had older players and ex-players that took us under their wing and they showed us the way. So now we want to have that same effect and be a leader and mentor to the next kids that are up and coming,” said Anders.

The academy has now introduced online home workout programs, specially designed to keep basketball players in shape during quarantine.

“We tell a lot of our kids and clients that when this is all over, you’re going to see who was still working because this isn’t a time where you just sit at home. We still say family time, school work and all that. But this is truly a time that is going to separate who wants to get better and who’s just going to sit at home,” said Bjorn.

“Kids have nothing but time right now. They’re sleeping in until 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and staying up late playing video games. They have no excuse right now so this is a time now when we have all this time to use it now and get better from it,” Anders said.

For more information, head to BromanAcademy.com.