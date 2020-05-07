Businesses Prepare for Mother’s Day

Both Sam's Florist and Greenhouses along with Boat Club Restaurant are still preparing for Mother's Day.

DULUTH, Minn. – Both Sam’s Florist and Greenhouses along with Boat Club Restaurant are still preparing for Mother’s Day, even with the coronavirus’ impact on the Northland.

For Sam’s Florist and Greenhouses, the shop has special flowers made for Mother’s Day, something they hope brings smiles to the faces of mothers all around the area.

“There’s all kinds of beautiful arrangements made and patio plants for their deck or hanging baskets for their porch,” said Georgianne Sams, co-owner of Sam’s Florist and Greenhouses.

For the Boat Club, the business is putting together meal kits for Mother’s Day that take no preparation and no heating.

“I’ve actually had a couple of mothers call themselves and order it because they saw it posted and they were so excited and they wanted to make sure that they got one despite what their husband or significant other was doing so I’ve gotten really good feedback from moms,” said Jason Vincent, owner of Boat Club Restaurant.

Typically, the restaurant depends on its Mother’s Day buffet and Easter buffet to get them through the winter as they usually sell out. But this year, it has had to make up for lost dollars.

“So the pandemic has really changed a lot of business models for a lot of companies,” said Vincent. “We’ve really had to think outside the box and do things that we typically would have never thought of doing. And this is one of them.”

Both businesses hope for the very best as they approach the special holiday.

For the meal kits at Boat Club, the order deadline is 3 p.m. tomorrow.