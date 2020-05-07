Classic Cocktail Recipes with a Spring Twist

Meteorologist William Seay Shares His Favorite Cocktail Recipes with a Refreshing Spring Twist

DULUTH, Minn. – Spring has sprung in the Northland, and with it comes a refreshing twist on classic cocktail recipes.

Meteorologist William Seay has many years as a mixologist under his belt, and shares three classic cocktail concoctions in this week’s Cooking Connection.

Enjoy, and sip responsibly!

Tequila Cosmopolitan

In a shaker with ice, combine:

1.5 oz tequila

0.5 oz Cointreau

0.25 oz lime juice

Splash cranberry juice

Shake, and strain into a martini glass with a lemon peel garnish

Bourbon Manhattan

In a shaker with ice, combine:

1.5 oz Kentucky straight bourbon

0.5 oz sweet vermouth

0.5 oz cherry juice

Dash of angostura bitters

Shake, and strain into a martini glass with maraschino cherry garnish

Strawberry White Wine Spritzer

In a shaker, muddle 2-3 sliced strawberries (stems removed) with 0.5 oz simple syrup

Pour in ice and add:

3oz white wine (Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio preferred)

0.75 oz vodka

The juice of half a lemon

Splash of cranberry juice

Shake and pour, ice and all, into a wine glass, then fill the rest with sparkling water