Classic Cocktail Recipes with a Spring Twist

Meteorologist William Seay Shares His Favorite Cocktail Recipes with a Refreshing Spring Twist
DULUTH, Minn. – Spring has sprung in the Northland, and with it comes a refreshing twist on classic cocktail recipes.

Meteorologist William Seay has many years as a mixologist under his belt, and shares three classic cocktail concoctions in this week’s Cooking Connection.

Enjoy, and sip responsibly!

Tequila Cosmopolitan

In a shaker with ice, combine:

1.5 oz tequila
0.5 oz Cointreau
0.25 oz lime juice
Splash cranberry juice

Shake, and strain into a martini glass with a lemon peel garnish

Bourbon Manhattan

In a shaker with ice, combine:

1.5 oz Kentucky straight bourbon
0.5 oz sweet vermouth
0.5 oz cherry juice
Dash of angostura bitters

Shake, and strain into a martini glass with maraschino cherry garnish

Strawberry White Wine Spritzer

In a shaker, muddle 2-3 sliced strawberries (stems removed) with 0.5 oz simple syrup

Pour in ice and add:

3oz white wine (Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio preferred)
0.75 oz vodka
The juice of half a lemon
Splash of cranberry juice

Shake and pour, ice and all, into a wine glass, then fill the rest with sparkling water

