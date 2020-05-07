Classic Cocktail Recipes with a Spring Twist
Meteorologist William Seay Shares His Favorite Cocktail Recipes with a Refreshing Spring Twist
DULUTH, Minn. – Spring has sprung in the Northland, and with it comes a refreshing twist on classic cocktail recipes.
Meteorologist William Seay has many years as a mixologist under his belt, and shares three classic cocktail concoctions in this week’s Cooking Connection.
Enjoy, and sip responsibly!
Tequila Cosmopolitan
In a shaker with ice, combine:
1.5 oz tequila
0.5 oz Cointreau
0.25 oz lime juice
Splash cranberry juice
Shake, and strain into a martini glass with a lemon peel garnish
Bourbon Manhattan
In a shaker with ice, combine:
1.5 oz Kentucky straight bourbon
0.5 oz sweet vermouth
0.5 oz cherry juice
Dash of angostura bitters
Shake, and strain into a martini glass with maraschino cherry garnish
Strawberry White Wine Spritzer
In a shaker, muddle 2-3 sliced strawberries (stems removed) with 0.5 oz simple syrup
Pour in ice and add:
3oz white wine (Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio preferred)
0.75 oz vodka
The juice of half a lemon
Splash of cranberry juice
Shake and pour, ice and all, into a wine glass, then fill the rest with sparkling water