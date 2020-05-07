Duluth Hospitals Confident Elective Surgeries Can Go On ‘Safely’

Both St. Luke's and Essentia Health Have Protocols in Place Before a Patient Receives a Surgical Procedure Amid COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is allowing elective surgical procedures to start again on Monday, May 11 after hospitals take preventative measures to ensure continued safety.

Before surgical dates, both St. Luke’s and Essentia Health will be testing patients for COVID-19 three days before their procedure.

They will then ask patients to quarantine themselves up until the date of surgery to make sure their exposure to the virus is limited.

Both hospitals are confident elective procedures can go on safely.

“We’ve worked on things like airflow in the operating room to make sure higher risk procedures are done safely, among many other things,” said Dr. Nicholas Van Deelen, Chief Medical Officer at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Elective surgeries may include procedures related to medical issues like hernias, cancer, and neurological conditions.

Van Deelen says patients should be on the lookout for calls from their surgeon this week, and if they don’t hear from the hospital, they should call the office and ask about the status of their surgery.