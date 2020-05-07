Fire Crews Battle Lakeside Home Fire Wednesday Night

DULUTH, Minn. – A home in Lakeside sustained heavy damage after a fire broke out Wednesday night.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, crews responded to a kitchen fire at 4617 Oneida Street around 11:46 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say one of the residents was able to partially extinguish the fire that had started on the stove and made its way to the microwave and kitchen cabinets.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the rest of the fire when they arrived on the scene.

All residents were able to escape the home without injury.

Initial damage estimates are $15,000 to the structure and $5,000 to contents.

Firefighters from the Lakeside, UMD, Woodland, and Headquarters stations were on scene for about one hour.