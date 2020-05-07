Fond Du Lac Reservation Seeking PPE Donations

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Fond Du Lac Reservation is seeking donations of personal protective equipment.

The Reservation has been screening people entering the tribal center for well over a month.

Now, the band is in need of N-95 and cloth masks, disinfectant wipes and thermometer covers so they can be distributed throughout the community.

“Our Fond Du Lac community has actually been donating them. That’s awesome. And we’ve been trying to get them to give them out to people that need it. So we really appreciate those donations and the Fond Du Lac community has definitely stepped up,” Fond Du Lac Band Communications Director, Rita Aspinwall says.

Anyone who wants to donate personal protective equipment can contact the Fond Du Lac emergency services center here: Emergency Operations Center