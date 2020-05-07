Former Mirage Star Sophie McGovern Signs Pro Deal with Finland Team

McGovern just finished her final year at Norwich University, finishing second in the country with 44 points.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Former Proctor/Hermantown hockey star Sophie McGovern has signed a pro deal with a team in Finland.

She has signed on with TPS of the Naisten Liiga. McGovern just finished her final year at Norwich University, finishing second in the country with 44 points. She would wrap up her career with the Cadets ranked fourth all-time in points and second in assists. Back in 2018, McGovern scored the game-winning goal to give Norwich the win in the national championship game.