Grandma’s Restaurant Co. President Says Weekend Nightclub Scene at Sports Garden Likely Over; More Changes Expected at Other Restaurants

DULUTH, Minn. – Grandma’s Restaurant Company has big changes coming its way with how the company operates says, president Brian Daugherty.

One of the changes will affect operations at Grandma’s Sports Garden as well.

The Sports Garden is a popular nightclub atmosphere that attracts hundreds of college students on the dance floor.

“Nightclub and dancing is probably something that we are going to stay away from now because it is large gatherings of people. I think the sports garden will probably take the direction of banquets and controlled gatherings,” said Daugherty.

Daugherty also says his team is looking to expand its patio space at places like Little Angie’s and Belliosio’s so people can spread out and be in the open air.

Cell phone ordering is also being looked into at the Up Bar at Grandma’s Saloon in Canal Park.

Daugherty says the option of curbside pickup is not going away and will most likely become a normal option.

As of now, Grandma’s restaurants at Miller Hill and in Virginia are open.

The company is also operating with just 10 percent of its staff.