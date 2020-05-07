Minnesotans Urged to Fish Close to Home to Slow COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesotans should fish close to home to help curb the coronavirus pandemic when the walleye season opens this weekend, avoiding overnight stays and driving no further than they can go on one tank of gas, Department of Natural Resources officials said Wednesday.

A surge in fishing license sales indicates that many Minnesotans are getting antsy under the state’s stay-at-home order and really want to hit the lakes. DNR fisheries chief Brad Parsons said license sales are up 40% from this point last year, with roughly 362,000 sold so far.

Walz extended a statewide stay-at-home order until May 18 to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, but he has been slowly exempting more businesses.

Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann told The Associated Press that the virus “has forced the state to take drastic action to keep Minnesotans safe, but it’s an action that is within the Governor’s authority.”

“All of the Governor’s actions have been grounded in the need to protect the health and safety of Minnesotans, and he will continue to work to find ways to get Minnesotans back to work and to a place where they can safely gather in large groups,” Tschann said in a statement Wednesday.

Fishing and other forms of outdoor recreation are exempt from the stay-at-home order, and live bait sales are permitted, but DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said social distancing remains critical.

“We really need for Minnesotans to fish close to home. This time of a pandemic is not the time to travel long distances to fish. We know that travel is one of the ways that the COVID-19 virus can spread,” Strommen said during a briefing.

Minnesota’s outdoor recreation guidelines advise against overnight stays, suggest anglers bring all needed supplies, and restrict driving to a single tank of gas for the journey there and back, the commissioner said.

Cabin owners aren’t barred from traveling to their lake places, but she discouraged them from doing so.

The DNR’s enforcement chief, Rodmen Smith, said his conservation officers don’t expect to ticket people for stay-at-home violations this weekend. He said they will continue to emphasize education instead.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported new one-day highs for the state in confirmed coronavirus cases at 728, and deaths at 30, which raised Minnesota’s totals to 8,579 cases and 485 deaths.