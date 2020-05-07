Morning Meteorologist – Full Time

KQDS FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, Minnesota is looking for a Morning Meteorologist. You will be a very important part of our two hour morning newscast each weekday, and a key member of our weather team. We need somebody up to the challenge of forecasting the weather for our huge three state coverage area both on-air and online. You should like to wake up early, have the personality to work in a morning show environment and be proficient with relaying social media and website weather information. You should also be comfortable doing live shots in all sorts of weather conditions. The ideal candidate has experience in television meteorology and a related college degree. Knowledge of WSI Max and AMS Certification would each be a big plus.

Please e-mail reel/resume/cover letter to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv. (No phone calls please)

FOX 21, Owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC, EO