New App Makes Shopping Easier on Iron Range

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Technology is a way for businesses to get their word out to the public.

The Laurentian Chamber of Commerce put together a new app called “Shop the Range,” which is a resource for community members and businesses to access. Those on the Iron Range are able to look up businesses and their store hours along with whether they have take out or delivery options.

Because small businesses don’t have the means or the capital to create their own app, this is a great way for the chamber of commerce to have people shop locally.

“Whatever we can do as a community to help lift them up, especially through this difficult time and in the future is ideal for them,” said Bradley Gustafson from The Laurentian Chamber of Commerce.

The app was launched just over a week ago, and it’s available on Apple and Android devices.