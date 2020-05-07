Officials: Northland Likely to See a ‘Wave’ Rather Than ‘Surge’ in COVID-19 Patients

St. Luke's and Essentia Health Update The Public on a Weekly Basis Regarding Preparations, New Scientific Models

DULUTH, Minn. – With strict social distancing measures in place, local health experts now believe the Northland will likely not see a surge in COVID-19 patients, but rather a wave or the occasional spike in cases.

During a weekly press briefing from St. Luke’s and Essentia Health Thursday, a panel of doctors and researchers gave an update on the projection of COVID-19 cases in the Northland.

Researchers say it’s very likely the region won’t see the so-called surge as predicted in the past, but instead, the virus will likely come and go on and off in the months ahead.

Health officials credit this new information based on many models as Minnesotans continue to practice strict social distancing measures and adhere to stay-at-home orders issued by Governor Tim Walz.

“We don’t expect this to be a one time really big tsunami peak, we do expect there to be a series just like a wave on Lake Superior — you know there’s more coming after it,” said Steve Waring, a research scientist with Essentia Health.

The medical community advises residents to continue wearing face masks when out in public, not only to keep yourself safe but others around you.

Protective efforts by Northlanders have helped hospitals prepare and stock up on personal protective equipment to help better serve patients.