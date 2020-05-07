Rebekah Morris Named New Head Coach of Grand Rapids Volleyball Team

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – This week, Rebekah Morris was named the new head coach of the Thunderhawks volleyball team.

Morris graduated from Grand Rapids High School back in 2014 and played four years on the volleyball team. She continued her athletic career at the University of Minnesota Morris, before returning home to coach at her alma mater, including last year with the JV team.

Morris will look improve on last season’s performance that saw Grand Rapids finish with a 13-15 record.