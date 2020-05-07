Security Officer Films Encounter with Black Bear Lounging at Miller Hill Mall

Security officer Ryan Carlson watched the bear walk around the doors, look in, and even put his paws on a ledge to take a peek in Noodles and Co.

DULUTH, Minn. – Miller Hill Mall had an unexpected guest last night when a black bear decided to lounge at one of the entrances.

Carlson even brought out some tunes and played Ed Sheeran for the bear to enjoy his night out.

“I said do you want to listen to some music so I turned some music on and he stood there and stared at me then sat down and the music kept playing and he just laid down and stared at me for a while,” said Carlson.

The two had a friendly stare-down and Carlson believes the bear was there because of the mall’s proximity to the woods.

However, Carlson wasn’t that surprised because he has seen other animals at the mall.

“I’ve seen a lot of other wildlife from raccoons fox deer small wildlife that’s all over the place,” said Carlson.

The bear ended up moving on eventually after not being able to get his shopping fix.

“Hopefully he got what he needed from Build-a-Bear online cause he wasn’t able to get in to get it,” said Carlson.

The bear was seen walking across Highway 53 as he went on his way.