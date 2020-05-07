The “No Poop Fairy” Returns To Give People A Reminder To Pick Up After Their Pets

DULUTH, Minn. – The “No Poop Fairy” has returned.

The unmagical being visited Hartley Nature Center in Duluth to remind residents to do their “civic dooty” of picking up after their pets.

Last year, the Regional Stormwater Protection Team debuted a PSA starring the “No Poop Fairy” to help people be mindful when they are out with their pets.

This year, signs are once again posted at area hiking trails.

Members of the Regional Stormwater Protection Team says now as more people are hitting the trails with their furry friends, the extra pet waste could have more impacts.

When pet waste breaks down it can wash into our local creeks and streams, which can cause our water to be contaminated.

The other issue is the diet that our pets eat. It is more protein-rich it can cause diseases and pathogens to get in our water,” said Co-chair Andrea Crouse.

The Regional Stormwater Protection Team is also reminding folks, not all trails have trash bins.

It is recommended to carry pet wast home by storing bags under the back windshield of your car.