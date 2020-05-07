Two More Employees Test Positive for COVID-19 at USG Plant in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. – Two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the USG plant in Cloquet, according to a USG spokesperson.

The company has now had a total of three positive cases at the plant. The first employee tested positive for the new coronavirus last month.

A USG spokesperson tells Fox 21 that after learning two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19 they temporarily suspended operations to ensure a thorough cleaning was again done at the plant:

“USG learned on Wednesday, May 6 that two employees in our Cloquet, Minn., plant tested positive for COVID-19. USG temporarily suspended operations at the plant to allow for thorough cleaning in accordance with recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). In addition, USG has been regularly cleaning common areas with increased frequency and is also completing an additional disinfecting of all common areas where the employee may have been.”

USG says they have advised their employees that anyone who is sick should stay home and are implementing enhanced sanitation in all of their facilities.