UMD Receives Grant To Examine Climate Change Around The Great Lakes

Researchers will examine increasing water levels, changes in algae growth, and storm patterns.

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth recently received a grant for half a million dollars to look more into how climate-driven disturbances are impacting the Great Lakes including lake superior.

For the next three years, this grant will give UMD the opportunity to bring together more than 30 scientists, practitioners, and decision-makers to gain a better understanding of the impacts of climate change.

The grant is allowing UMD to look more into making coastal communities around the great lakes more resilient and sustainable long term.

Researchers will examine increasing water levels, changes in algae growth, and storm patterns.

They will also take a deeper look at how communities are responding to climate-driven changes in the environment.

This will give a better understanding of the changes taking place daily and how communities can better interact.

“With the rebuilding of the shoreline is a prime example of that. We can rebuild the Lakewalk every time a storm comes through or we can restructure the shoreline to make it more sustainable over the long term,” said Assistant Professor of Geography Ryan Bergstrom.

As the pandemic continues it makes things a little more challenging for researchers to dive into the impacts of climate change.

UMD is expecting to get all 30 individuals together by the spring of next year to really get the ball rolling.

The 500,000 grant was awarded to UMD by the National Science Foundation.