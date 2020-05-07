Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Thursday, May 7

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 9,365 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday morning and 28 new deaths bringing the death total to 508 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 97,421 tests have been completed to date.

There are 5,308 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 1,459 patients have required hospitalization and 435 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 435 patients, 182 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 62

Cook: 0

Itasca: 24

Koochiching: 1

Lake: 1

St. Louis: 89 – 11 deaths

Ashland: 2

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 10

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 4

Gogebic: 4 – 1 death

As of Thursday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 8,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 362 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people don’t qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

