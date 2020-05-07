Vet Clinics Expand Procedures

Restrictions are about to be lifted for veterinarian clinics all across the state of Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn. – Restrictions are about to be lifted for veterinarian clinics all across the state of Minnesota.

Starting on Monday, vet clinics like Dougherty in Duluth will be able to see routine patients for annual exams and will be able to do routine surgeries and dentistry as well. Vet clinics were only allowed to see sick and injured animals and do life-saving procedures previously to be in compliance with Governor Walz’s orders.

“We’ve had a lot of sick and injured animals over the past six weeks or so so we’ve stayed really busy and I’m really happy that we’ve been able to be here for everyone,” said Kelly Powell, associate veterinarian at Doughtery.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are also doing curbside visits.

Restrictions are about to be lifted for veterinarian clinics all across the state of Minnesota