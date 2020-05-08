Ashton Bell Named Team Captain for 2020-21 UMD Women’s Hockey Team

DULUTH, Minn. – Before this past season, UMD’s Ashton Bell decided to transition to defense and it paid off big as the junior led all WCHA blue-liners in points with 32. Now going into her senior year, Bell will make another transition, this time into a leadership role.

Bell has been named captain of next season’s UMD women’s hockey team. And she’s got big shoes to fill as Sydney Brodt and Jalyn Elmes have worn the “C” for the past two seasons, with Brodt earning the honor for her final three years at UMD.

“It’s going to be hard to live up to Syd Brodt. She’s an amazing leader and captain. I idolize her. She’s so passionate and big-hearted on this program and would do anything for anyone and anything for this team,” said Bell.

Anna Klein and McKenzie Revering were named assistant captains and Bell thinks the trio each bring something different to the table.

“I like to lead by example and then Kleiner, she brings lots of energy always to the team on and off the ice. And then Rev, she’s like, very good at connecting with everyone and has really good relationships with literally everyone on the team. So I think just like that way we all kind of round each other out nicely,” Bell said.