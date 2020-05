Coaches Corner: Joe Mooney

For this week's segment, we virtually chat with the head coach of the UWS men's soccer team.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with UWS men’s soccer coach Joe Mooney who has started his own podcast, the Next Level Podcast. Mooney also talked about his thoughts on the end of the season for Duluth FC, as well as how his team is getting ready for a possible fall season.