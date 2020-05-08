Denfeld Staff Deliver Caps, Gowns to Seniors

On Friday, Denfeld staff showed their appreciation for the seniors by getting them the materials they would normally receive before a diploma.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the 2020 class at Denfeld High School, there year has been different to say the least.

“We’re really trying to add those special pieces that you’d think they would be missing out on but they are still getting to some degree,” Denfeld English Teacher, Mariah Macioce says.

“We’re doing a cap and gown, we’ve got yard signs, they will also be receiving year books. Kind of just those end of the year things that seniors get and they appreciate,” Macioce says.

Although the school will not be hosting any in-person graduations, some seniors are grateful just to have one.

“We get to look back and say, we didn’t get to have a normal graduation, but it was unique in itself,” Denfeld Senior, Victor Williams says.

For Seniors like Williams, the months of quarantining taught him a few things.

“I need to spend more time with my family because I didn’t at first,” Williams says.

Williams says, these last few months will help better prepare him, and the rest of the Denfeld seniors for the future.

“I feel like this class of 2020 will be one of the strongest classes. We have a story to tell. We have a lot of stuff that happened to us that helped and changed us,” Williams says.

Seniors at Denfeld will also get an individual tour of the Denfeld Clock Tower where they will sign their names.