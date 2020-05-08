DFL Party Endorses Multiple Local Candidates During Unique ‘Convention’

CLOQUET, Minn.-Everything seems to be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic and candidate endorsements are no different.

On Friday, the results were released for who the DFL is endorsing for a couple of state congressional seats in the region.

Normally the process is done during a convention, but this year the party voted online and released the results to people waiting in their cars at the Cloquet movie theater.

One candidate we spoke to said he’s confident Minnesota can pull through this crisis.

“We’ve seen some good times and seen some bad times. We’ve done some tremendous work down there, building up the financial reserves for the state and now we are in….some troubled times, we’re going to spend down some of those reserves,” said State Rep. Mike Sundin, who was endorsed for the 11A seat once again today.

Another candidate endorsed today is former news personality Michelle Lee, who is running for the State Senate District 11 seat.