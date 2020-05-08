Drive-Thru Fundraiser Held for Local Veterans

CLOQUET, Minn.- Friday in Cloquet, veterans were out in force raising money for other veterans in need.

Those organizing today’s burger and brat sale said they are following social distancing guidelines by operating a drive-thru in the Cloquet movie theater parking lot.

They hope to raise between $6,000-$10,000.

“It’s an honor to give back to our brothers and sisters that are down on their luck and not having everything, and it’s the camaraderie – it’s something you can’t explain,” said Stan Heuer of Carlton County Disabled American Veterans.

The two-day event wrapped up today. They plan on hosting a total of four this year.