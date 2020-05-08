Hundreds Celebrate 5-Year-Old Duluth Girl on Last Day of Chemotherapy

Kaya was diagnosed in 2018 with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia shortly after her third birthday she is now in remission and done with her chemo treatments.

DULUTH, Minn. – Cars of all colors, shapes, and sizes came out to celebrate a party two years in the making for five-year-old Kaya Mulek who officially finished her chemotherapy treatments on Friday.

“It means the world to us that all these people care so much about her and so many people have since the beginning of the journey,” said Jimmy and Leighellen Mulek, Kaya’s parents.

Kaya was diagnosed in 2018 with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia shortly after her third birthday and has been in remission about one month after she was diagnosed.

Her parents say for Kaya the COVID-19 isolation has been just a continuation of her regular life.

“We’ve kind of been quarantined this whole treatment so all this new quarantine with the COVID and everything it’s no different to her nit’s normal life to her and being at home,” said the Muleks.

Kaya’s great-grandmother even joined the parade and said she is amazed by Kaya’s strength throughout the treatment.

“When I’m around her I’ve never seen her cry she’s always got a smile and I know she’s sick and with all the family and all the support I think that got her through and all the prayers,” said Bev “Ruby” Van Wave, Kaya’s great-grandmother.

Along with friends, family, and many emergency vehicles, more than 200 collectible cars came out for the parade with only a few days notice.

Many of the cars are normally part of Cruise for Cancer, a fall event that raises money for local people diagnosed with cancer.

They were able to mobilize in just a few days and celebrate Kaya.

“I think it was the perfect storm a lot of the car events that were supposed to be happening right now are canceled and it’s not raining the streets are dry,” said Rachel Netzel-Gustafson, the organizer of Cruise for Cancer.

Kaya’s parents spoke a bit about what makes Kaya so special.

“She is a firecracker, she is the biggest personality she is hilarious…she’s a little diva, she’s very feisty,” said the Muleks.

One the pandemic eases Kaya’s parents say they will be going on a Make-a-Wish trip to Disney World.