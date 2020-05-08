Laura MacArthur Elementary Teachers Hold Parade for Students

Teachers and staff decorated their cars and paraded through West Duluth to wave and say hi to their students.

DULUTH, Minn. – Teachers and staff at Laura MacArthur Elementary school drove through West Duluth on Friday afternoon to wave and say hi to their students.

Teachers decorated their cars and got dressed up to parade through town. As distance learning continues, the parade was a way to get the students and staff to connect again.

“It is our nature to be with kids, it’s not our nature to be away from kids so to be with them and see them today was an awesome experience. We love each other and we’re like a family. When new people come to our school we say welcome to the Laura MacArthur family because we are the eagles, we soar together,” Dean of Students Shane Johnson said.

Laura MacArthur Elementary will continue distance learning through June 5.