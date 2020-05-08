Minnesota Businesses Prep for Fishing Opener

Minnesotans are getting ready for a weekend full of fishing.

The Minnesota fishing opener is tomorrow and as people try to find ways to get outside and social distance, it’s coming at the right time. With license sales up 45 percent from this time last year, this year’s fishing opener in Minnesota is expected to be one of the biggest openers in decades.

“That first step to get out there and catch some fish,” said Aaron Larson, Co-Owner of Superior-Based Dr. Juice USA.

Outdoor Advantage in Cloquet sells bait and tackle, fishing gear, and other outdoor supplies. Store employees are ready for their busiest weekend of the year while also keeping customers safe.

Barriers have been installed at checkouts. They’re also limiting the number of people allowed in the store along with doing carryout.

Co-owner Barb Fulton also has some advice for opening weekend.

“You want to be prepared for both walleye fishing, northern [pike] fishing, and always then to spend the rest of your day looking for some crappies and sunnies,” said Fulton.

Other fishing supply businesses are gearing up for the opener too.

Dr. Juice USA makes hand and lure cleaners that break down amino acids that can repel fish and scent pheromones that help attract fish.

As the pandemic continues, Larson is excited to get out on the lake and have a good time.

“It means a chance for us just to be ourselves again a little bit at a time,” said Larson. “We got to start small but being able to get outside, be with your family, share those fishing stories with your friends cause that’s what it’s about.”

One of the biggest questions for opening weekend is how far will people travel to fish?

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging everyone to limit their travel by staying close to home during opening weekend. They are also advising people to load up on gas and snacks to try and limit stops along the way.

“We know that our numbers of our residents in the rural areas are older demographically and those populations are really concerned people from outside the area coming in,” said Tom Sutherland, Conservation Officer for the Minnesota DNR.

The DNR is also encouraging people to only boat with their immediate family and purchase licenses online.