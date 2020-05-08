Minnesota Law Enforcement Seeing Spike in Speed Related Traffic Violations

DUI Traffic Citations Are on the Decrease Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Law enforcement authorities in Minnesota want to remind residents their main goal through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is to support local health officials and encourage safe social distancing practices.

During a press briefing Friday by Itasca County law enforcement officials, the Minnesota State Patrol shared how troopers are seeing an uptick in speeding violations throughout the past few months.

DUI numbers are on the decrease, a number the agency hopes will continue to go down after stay-at-home orders are lifted in the state.

“We encourage Minnesotans to continue to follow the speed limit, not drink and drive, drive focused not distracted. Put the phone away and please use your seatbelt. That’s how we’re going to keep Minnesotans safe and not tie up beds that are needed for COVID-19 patients,” said Captain Jason Engeldinger with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Troopers want to note they have no way of stopping residents from coming from other areas in the state, but they do want residents to remain close to home.

Law enforcement continues to use personal protective equipment and social distancing when responding to calls.