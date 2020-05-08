New Scenic Cafe Offering Mother’s Day Meal Kits

DULUTH, Minn. – A popular Northland restaurant is offering some special meal kits for mothers this weekend.

New Scenic Cafe is delivering and offering pickup for about 100 meal kits for Mother’s Day with brunch, dinner or a land and sea grill options in each kit.

Owners say, the goal is to bring these popular items out to celebrate Northland moms.

“I think the scenic cafe for years has been a special spot for many families celebrating whether it’s a graduation, Mother’s Day, Easter. Whatever it might be. Again, I think Mother’s Day we really want to be able to offer that to some of our customers that wanted it at home,” New Scenic Cafe Owner, Scott Graden says.

Although the restaurant isn’t fielding anymore Mother’s Day orders, they still have other meal kits available for purchase. Click here: New Scenic Cafe Meal Kits