Northland Sports Page Radio Show Talks Coronavirus Impact

The trio of Brian Prudhomme, Dave Cook and Topher Davis have transitioned to YouTube, churning out shows every Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – When the coronavirus impacted players and teams across the area, the Northland Sports Page radio show was also hit hard as they were taken off the air. But the trio of Brian Prudhomme, Dave Cook and Topher Davis have transitioned to YouTube, churning out shows every Saturday. Here’s how you can listen:

The Northland Fan YouTube page

www.NorthlandFan.com

Twitter: @NSPRadio