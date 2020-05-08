Superior Duplex Heavily Damaged in Friday Morning Fire

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A duplex in Superior was heavily damaged after a fire broke out at the residence Friday morning.

According to the Superior Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to the area of Weeks Avenue and North 6th Street for a structure fire around 5:11 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they found heavy flames to the exterior of the rear of the building.

Crews were also able to confirm that all occupants of the duplex were safely out of the building.

According to a release from the Superior Fire Department, the fire spread into the attic of the duplex but fire crews were able to locate and extinguish the fires.

Authorities say crews stayed on the scene for several hours to ensure there was no additional fire.

Damage to the duplex is estimated at $90,000.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.