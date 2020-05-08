Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, May 8

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 10,888 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday morning and 26 new deaths bringing the death total to 534 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 101,270 tests have been completed to date.

There are 5,697 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 1,549 patients have required hospitalization and 435 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 473 patients, 198 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 64

Cook: 0

Itasca: 24

Koochiching: 1

Lake: 1

St. Louis: 90 – 12 deaths

Ashland: 2

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 10

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 4

Gogebic: 4 – 1 death

According to St. Louis County officials, the latest COVID-19 related death was a female resident of a congregate living facility in her mid-70’s.

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 9,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 374 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people don’t qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan