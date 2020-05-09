American Legion Baseball Canceled in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Minnesota American Legion Baseball had played every year since 1923, and Wisconsin American Legion Baseball had played every year since 1927.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – American Legion Baseball in both Minnesota and Wisconsin has been canceled for this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, both states announced on Saturday.

This is the first year ever that legion baseball will not be played in either state, with Wisconsin going back to 1927 and Minnesota being played every year since 1923.

Minnesota is the largest American Legion Baseball state in the country, with 366 teams last year, and Wisconsin is the fourth largest with 217 teams last season.

24 other states have canceled their American Legion Baseball seasons, and the national American Legion Baseball World Series is also canceled.