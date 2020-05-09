Anglers Head to the Lakes for Minnesota Fishing Opener 2020

Even though some anglers say the fish are not biting like they used to be at Island Lake, many still come out to keep the tradition going.

DULUTH, Minn. – Walleye, bass, and catfish were the goal for eager anglers getting out to the lake for the first time this year during the Minnesota fishing opener.

Island Lake was busy with people casting their lines and clearing their minds during the stay-at-home order.

“Getting peace of mind a little tranquility just getting out of the house getting some air. Come out to get out of isolation basically, I love fishing so come and do a little fishing,” said Jemel Jones, who is from Duluth.

Skip Bourman and his family used to live right on the shore of Island Lake.

Though they miss their homestead, they still come back every year to fish the same little swath of shoreline they have been fishing for 65 years.

“We can’t complain we get a nice warm day like this and everybody visits and remembers how the fishing used to be,” said Bourman.

Even though some anglers say the fish are not biting like they used to be at Island Lake, many still come out to keep the tradition going.

“There’s a fish every once in a while coming around not like it used to be but there’s enough for everybody to get a meal,” said Bourman.

Employees at the Fredenberg Minno-ette says this year’s opener was slower than other years.

They blame the weather and coronavirus for the drag but they are still grateful for the business being steady in these difficult times.

“We’re really happy that we really have people coming in here to support us and that we are still open for the people still getting out fishing,” said Emily Manning who has worked at the Minno-ette for four years.

Many anglers at the lake have fished their entire lives and shared many fond memories of years past.

Bourman says he wonders why he still fishes sometimes, but then remembers his friends who have passed away.

“All my older friends that are gone and they can’t do this if they could get one more day of fishing with their friends it would mean so much to them and they’re not here no more,” said Bourman.

Minnesota and Wisconsin fishing seasons are now open.