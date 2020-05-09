Bailey Builds Allows Customers to Shop from their Cars

Car-side shopping is in addition to curbside pickup and an online store.

DULUTH, Minn.- An arts studio and store on Grand Avenue in Duluth is changing the way they bring handmade gifts to customers.

You can now shop Bailey Builds from your car.

One of the staff members will meet you at your vehicle with a mask and gloves to find out what you’re looking for, come back with gift ideas, and take your payment.

“We were definitely willing to morph how we do business and we had to think of different ways that we could serve our customers,” said owner anna Bailey.

The store also has curbside pickup and an online Instagram store, through which they’re shipping across the country.

“Adversity challenges to be innovative in what we’re doing and so it actually opened up some really unique opportunities for us to sell,” Bailey said.

The store will also have car-side shopping next weekend from noon to five.