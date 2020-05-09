Big Kahuna Water Park Set to Open at Mont Du Lac Resort

The Big Kahuna Water Park Is slated to make its debut Memorial Day weekend.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Big Kahuna Water Park has finally arrived at Mont Du Lac Resort in Superior and expecting to make its debut Memorial Day weekend.

The waterpark, which will reside in the pond on the Mont Du Lac RV resort.

The latest addition is filled with exciting fun for everyone.

It features a slide, rock climbing wall, and a couple of trampolines for those looking for a bit of thrill.

Mont Du Lac staff say even as the pandemic continues, they are following regulations and state health codes to make sure everyone is safe to enjoy the newest attraction.

“Safety and health is a huge primary focus of ours,” said Sales and Marketing Manager Bridgette Duffy. “We will have a lifeguard on duty. Other staff members are going to be watching and keeping an eye to make sure everyone is following those guidelines we will have put in place.”

The Big Kahuna is open for all guests at the resort.

Day passes will also be available for non-guests.