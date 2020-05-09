City of Superior Starting the Process of Reopening

Mayor Paine encourages people to get outside and enjoy themselves but cautions that this is just the beginning of the reopening process and that there is still a long way to go.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin is joining states across the country as many start to slowly reopen public life.

The city of Superior is following along with guidance and will be opening some places next week.

According to Superior Mayor Jim Paine, starting Monday the dog park, state park, and landfill will reopen.

The Locals Only rule at Wisconsin Point has also been lifted.

“I think we’re ready to start the process of getting some things back on line I think by the end of the month we are going to see most businesses reopen if not all of them and we can start to enjoy the summer,” said Mayor Paine.

Mayor Paine also hopes to have bath facilities open in most parks by the end of the month.

He encourages all citizens to continue good social distancing and mask-wearing.