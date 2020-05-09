Duluth Art Institute Introduces Art in Bloom

DULUTH, Minn. – One local organization is helping artists in the community.

The Duluth Art Institute is connecting artists with the community in a special opportunity called Art in Bloom. The Institute posts artists’ names and shops on its website and Northlanders can then purchase the art.

The art pieces range from $20 to $150. 100% of the proceeds go to the artists.

Those who purchase artwork will get the art mailed to them with a special note.

“It’s really an effort for the Duluth art institute to connect artists to community, to connect community to artists, and then built on the premise that we are helping sustain the economic stability of the artists in our community,” said Christina Woods, the executive director of the Duluth Art Institute.

If you are an artist interested in participating, you can contact Christina Woods at cwoods@duluthartinstitute.org.