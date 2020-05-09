Experience Munger Trail to Host Virtual Event on Mother’s Day

The event is typically held to celebrate the inline skating grounds of Munger Trail.

DULUTH, Minn. – NorthShore Inline Mararthon is holding a virtual experience to their annual Experience Munger Train Event.

The event started in 2018 and is held every Mother’s Day to celebrate the inline skating grounds of Munger Tail, which starts in Duluth and goes 75 miles to Hinckley.

The Facebook event says to track your own workout, take a photo and email those results in, or post it with the hashtag “#ExperienceMyTrail”.