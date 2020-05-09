Hilltoppers Girls Basketball to Receive State Finalists Medals, Plaque from MSHSL

The MSHSL is sending "finalist" medals and plaques to all girls and boys basketball teams that were still playing when the coronavirus canceled winter tournaments, including the Cromwell-Wright girls and Esko boys.

For the Duluth Marshall girls, they had just won their first state tournament game in program history and were ready for the state semifinals when the tournament was canceled.

Although they couldn’t go make more history, the plaque and medals will be a special way to remember the historic season.

“Small schools like us don’t get the chance to go to state every year so for the girls that were able to go to state and everybody that was a part of it to get something is a blessing. We’ll probably go down as probably one of the best teams, if not the best team, to ever come out of Duluth Marshall. For our only senior Grace [Kirk] to step up in the playoffs when Gianna [Kneepkens] was hurt, that was super big time. And then for Gianna to use other aspects of her game to help us compete and still get to state is amazing and then for other girls like Laila Monroe and Merlea Morzik and Maren Friday to be great role players and buy into their roles and step up during the playoffs was really big time for them, too,” Duluth Marshall head coach Chibuzo Osuchukwu said.

Two other Northland teams will also be receiving a plaque and medals from the MSHSL. The Cromwell-Wright girls, who were also preparing to play in the state semifinals, and the Esko boys, who were set to play in the section 7AA final.