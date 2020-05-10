Ashley Grimm Lands DFL Endorsement For St. Louis County Board

DULUTH, Minn. – Ashley Grimm has landed the DFL endorsement for St. Louis County Commissioner Dist. 3, which represents the western portion of Duluth.

Grimm received more than 69 percent of the votes cast by convention delegates at the first-ever electronic virtual convention. This came after a 2-week balloting period.

DFL competitor Noah Hobbs received the remaining votes. He is a former Duluth city councilor.

“It is such an honor to receive the DFL endorsement, and I am proud to have the support of our district’s delegates, in addition to AFSCME Council 5. It is the result of hard work and a great team dedicated to Western Duluth. At this critical time, we need representatives experienced in community-led transparent policy building and program management to help us lead effective county programs, even with potentially reduced budgets,” Grimm in said in a press release Sunday.

The Dist. 3 seat is currently held by Beth Olson who is not seeking re-election. Olson is endorsing Grimm.