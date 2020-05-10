Busy Mother’s Day for Vanilla Bean To-Go Brunches

DULUTH, Minn.- Mother’s Day was busy for many restaurants that offer brunch in the Twin Ports.

Vanilla Bean in Duluth said they saw a line out the door for their brunch-to-go.

Even though they had about 15-16 orders lined up with over an hour wait for some people, owner Jason Vincent said people still thanked him for being open and making their Mother’s Day Special.

“To be honest with you it felt like a normal mother’s day because we had less staff and just a, almost as big as sales as a typical mother’s day so yeah it was hectic. One of the biggest days we’ve had in 2 months with less than half the people on staff,” he said.

While it doesn’t do much to help make up for not being open fully for two months, Vincent said it still helps chip away at expenses going forward.