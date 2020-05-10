Flower Stand Popular on Mother’s Day Weekend

Derek Hoffbauer up a pop-up stand outside his parents' farm on Lindahl Road near Proctor to make buying easier for customers.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a big weekend for flower businesses on this Mother’s Day weekend even though doing is a little different these days with the pandemic.

Derek Hoffbauer owns the Duluth Flower Farm.

He set up a pop-up stand outside his parents’ farm on Lindahl Road near Proctor to make buying easier for customers.

He’s got everything from tulips and vegetable starter kits to even maple syrup.

Hoffbauer says the turnout this weekend was great.

“Actually some businesses like ours have grown during these times a lot of the flowers purchased in this country were imported and there were some issues getting imported flowers in so the locally grown and Minnesota grown flowers have had a huge opportunity to grow some more shares,” said Hoffbauer.

The farmstand is open Fridays and Saturdays at least through May from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and more information about the farm can be found here.