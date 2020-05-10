Man Credited With Helping Save Neighbor’s Garage On Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – A neighbor is being credited for helping stop a fire from getting out of control in Lincoln Park.

The Duluth Fire Department says the man saw his neighbor’s garage on fire, so he grabbed two fire extinguishers to tackle it before firefighters arrived.

The fire happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. On the 2400 block of West 24th Street.

Nobody was injured.

Two vehicles in the garage were saved.

Damage was limited to around $15,000.

The cause was improper disposal of stove ashes from a sauna.