Saints Golfer Hannah Johnson Ready to Start Nursing Career

The Two Harbors native and nursing student would normally be preparing for the NCAA Championships during this time, but is instead watching from the outside how medical workers battle the coronavirus pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – Normally during this time of the year, St. Scholastica junior golfer Hannah Johnson would be preparing for the NCAA Championships.

“When coach [Rachel Gray] told us that we weren’t going to nationals, it was pretty heartbreaking for all of us. I saw the work that all of the girls put in and how hard all of us worked to get to that national championship and to not be able to go because of a global pandemic is just not something you would think about,” Johnson said.

And as a nursing major, Johnson is also unable to get into the hospitals and work through her clinical programs.

“That’s kind of what everyone in nursing looks forward to, you get to practice your skills and see real patients. St. Scholastica’s been doing a good job of trying to get us different experiences to make up for our missed clinicals but there’s nothing you can do to really make up for that,” Johnson added.

The Two Harbors native has known for years that she wants to go into nursing.

“Ever since I’ve chosen nursing, I’ve never looked back. I knew that this was exactly what I wanted to do with my life, just go out there and help people in my community,” Johnson said.

And as health care professionals continue to battle on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson is even more motivated to get her career started.

“Seeing how much people need nurses, it does make me more excited. I know that St. Scholastica’s going to prepare us all really well and help during things like this. They just prepare us really, really well to be good nurses,” Johnson added.

As the rest of the world now realizes how important the work is that nurses do, Johnson is ready to trade in her golf clubs for scrubs.

“I’m just so proud to be entering that field and to be going through nursing school. Just being a nurse in general, you get to help people every day and at the end of the day, that’s what it all comes down to,” Johnson said.