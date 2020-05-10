Welfare Checks Increase Slightly in Itasca County Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Overall Calls For Criminal Activity Are Down in Many Iron Range Cities

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – During a press briefing Friday, Grand Rapids Police Chief Scott Johnson had a message for residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic — to remain calm, and check up on your family, friends, and neighbors.

Overall calls for criminal activity are down in the City of Grand Rapids.

Shoplifting crimes are now being dealt with electronically and through the mail

The number of calls for welfare checks in Itasca County is slightly up.

“People have been asking if we can check on people, the older folks in our communities, we’d be happy to do so. If anyone is concerned about a senior citizen or anybody, we’d be happy to check on them and help them out,” said Officer Chris Whitney with the Keewatin Police Department.

Law enforcement would like residents to know they aren’t targeting folks who pass through the area this weekend for the Minnesota fishing opener.

Residents should, however, continue to practice strict social distancing guidelines as many of the residents in Itasca County are susceptible to the threat of COVID-19.