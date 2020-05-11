A Local Jewelry Store Reopens For Curbside

DULUTH, Minn. – Security Jewelers in Duluth has reopened for curbside pickup and drop-off as part of the guidelines put in place by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to allow many non-essential businesses to continue operations.

Right now, the jewelry store is open for people to pick up jewelry orders that may have been in place before the shutdown of non-essential businesses.

Customers can also drop off jewelry for services such as ring resizing.

The co-owner says spring is typically one of the busiest times of the year, which is usually the start of the bridal and engagement seasons.

Even as the pandemic continues, he says reopening for curbside can be beneficial for his business as people are still falling in love.

“If we have to we will go out to your truck to show you a nice diamond ring or whatever it may be. You have to adjust to tough times. I think it’s nice for people to have that opportunity,” said Co-Owner Kyle Genereau.

Security Jewelers is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for curbside pick up and drop-off.

Jewelry can also be viewed and purchased on the store’s website.